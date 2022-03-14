Imran Khan name of ideology, says Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that Imran Khan is the name of ideology, courage and bravery, who does not bow down and will not let the nation bow down to anyone.

Addressing the three-day Overseas Convention, he said the expatriates participating in this convention were truly special guests. He invited Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz “to come and see those who donated for PTI from abroad were sitting in the convention.”

“We stand with Imran Khan and can proudly say that there is a difference between Imran Khan and his opponents,” he said, adding that the “bouquet of dacoits” had joined hands out of fear of Imran Khan.

He said that remittances worth over $30 billion this year were proof of the expatriates’ confidence in the prime minister’s leadership. Next year, the remittances will exceed $35 billion, he hoped. He said the prime minister has given the overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, online power of attorney, and simplified inheritance certificate. The reason for honour of green passport was that Imran Khan was a patriot by heart.

“Ever since Imran Khan came to power, the overseas Pakistanis have been treated with more respect,” he said. Due to the prudent policies of the government, Pakistan was heading towards economic stability, Farrukh remarked.

He said the prime minister raised his voice against Islamophobia at the international forums and it was appreciated globally. Referring to the opposition, he said these corrupt people cannot say “Absolutely Not”, because their vested interests would be hurt.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a preacher of peace and wanted to have friendly relations with all nations but not at the cost of national dignity.The PM has laid the foundation of an inclusive and independent foreign policy, he added. He said it does not matter as to how many no-trust motions the opposition brings, but the nation’s trust in Imran Khan is going to increase. “In the past, drone strikes were allowed in Pakistan with the approval of former rulers, but Imran Khan was ready to go to any lengths to honour and respect Pakistanis.

He said the PTI introduced the concept of political fundraising for the first time, adding that in the past, bribery was order of the day. The minister appealed to the ECP that it should immediately activate the scrutiny committee, so that the foreign accounts of PMLN and PPP could be scrutinised.

He challenged Bilawal and Maryam to present the record of their 100 donors, adding that millions of rupees have been transferred in their accounts by strangers. Talking about the “no-confidence motion”, he said the PMLN and PPP will face defeat as they did not enjoy the required support.