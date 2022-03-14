 
Monday March 14, 2022
Indian troops martyr eight Kashmiris in four days

March 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district on Sunday, taking the tally of the slain youth in the territory to eight since Thursday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Niochama area of the district. Chinar Corps told media that the joint operation was launched after midnight in Kupwara.

