FAS celebrates spring

ISLAMABAD: Celebrating spring and the fact that COVID restrictions have been relaxed, the Floral Art Society (FAS), Magnolia chapter held their monthly meeting at the farm of one of its members - a scenic and picturesque place. The event was well attended. Enthusiastic members had been divided into groups - less experienced ones along with the experts - to make arrangements according to the given theme which was ‘Phool gungunatey hain kia’ (do flowers sing?).

Luckily, it was a bright and sunny day and the fresh leaves on the trees, flowers in bloom and chirping birds made the right ambience for an outdoor activity such as this. Members had brought along their own materials but were allowed to collect some from the grounds without spoiling the overall look of the place. There was much bonhomie and cheerful exchange of banter between the groups who tried to outdo each other in making an arrangement, although it was not a competition - just an outdoor activity celebrating the new season after the cold winter months. Each group made an arrangement and gave it an appropriate title from a selection of Urdu poetry; lyrics from songs or Urdu proverbs - in essence, inspirational verses were transformed into floral art according to how each group interpreted the text it had chosen to demonstrate. In conclusion, a sumptuous tea was served by the hostess, with a spirited exchange of conversation - and just a tinge of light gossip - both social and political!