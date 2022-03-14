High prices of daily commodities

Rawalpindi: The prices of ghee/cooking oil, rice, ‘atta’, pulses, chicken, tea, washing powders and all kinds of vegetables and fruits, are continuously increasing. The retailers have increased ghee prices by Rs15 and cooking oil by Rs25 per kg on Sunday.

The price of a 20-kilogram flour bag increased by Rs40 and being sold at Rs1,120. The prices of tea once again increased by Rs100 per kilogram and retailers are selling 950-gram tea packet at Rs1,100. The prices of washing powders have increase by Rs60 per kilogram. ‘Daal Mash’ and ‘Daal Channa’ are being sold at Rs260 and Rs160 respectively in the market. The selling price of one kilogram chicken meat was at Rs480 on Sunday.

The reliable sources said that government run utility stores have also increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil by Rs15 to Rs20 per kilogram.