Woman shot-injured

PESHAWAR: A woman was shot and injured by unidentified armed men in the limits of West Cantt Police Station.
There were reports that she was injured while offering resistance during the robbery. The officials, however, said all the cash, phone and valuables were there and there seems no attempt to snatch the valuables.
LAHORE: Irrational and unjustifiable use of antibiotics by the physicians as well as patients themselves without...
MANAEHRA: The mini-wagon service plying between Mansehra and Shinkiari has enhanced the fare of all routes by more...
KARACHI: Noise pollution is a leading cause of hearing loss and has affected about 450 million people worldwide,...
PESHAWAR: A total of 966 graduates, including 18 PhD scholars, were awarded degrees at the convocation of University...
HANGU: The police here on Sunday arrested 10 suspected persons during separate actions in the district, sources...
BARA: The elders of Shalobar tribe on Sunday asked the government to take action against the members of the land mafia...
Comments