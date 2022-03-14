 
Monday March 14, 2022
Peshawar

Woman shot-injured

By Bureau report
March 14, 2022

PESHAWAR: A woman was shot and injured by unidentified armed men in the limits of West Cantt Police Station.

There were reports that she was injured while offering resistance during the robbery. The officials, however, said all the cash, phone and valuables were there and there seems no attempt to snatch the valuables.

