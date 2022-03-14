Fares increased in Mansehra without RTA approval

MANAEHRA: The mini-wagon service plying between Mansehra and Shinkiari has enhanced the fare of all routes by more than 30 percent without the prior approval of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).
“The government has reduced the petroleum products’ prices by Rs10 per litre but instead of reducing fares, the drivers increased the fares,” stated Junaid Ali, a local resident.
He said the because of the abrupt increase in fares, clashes between drivers and passengers had become a routine matter.
LAHORE: Irrational and unjustifiable use of antibiotics by the physicians as well as patients themselves without...
PESHAWAR: A woman was shot and injured by unidentified armed men in the limits of West Cantt Police Station.There were...
KARACHI: Noise pollution is a leading cause of hearing loss and has affected about 450 million people worldwide,...
PESHAWAR: A total of 966 graduates, including 18 PhD scholars, were awarded degrees at the convocation of University...
HANGU: The police here on Sunday arrested 10 suspected persons during separate actions in the district, sources...
BARA: The elders of Shalobar tribe on Sunday asked the government to take action against the members of the land mafia...
Comments