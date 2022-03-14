Fares increased in Mansehra without RTA approval

MANAEHRA: The mini-wagon service plying between Mansehra and Shinkiari has enhanced the fare of all routes by more than 30 percent without the prior approval of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

“The government has reduced the petroleum products’ prices by Rs10 per litre but instead of reducing fares, the drivers increased the fares,” stated Junaid Ali, a local resident.

He said the because of the abrupt increase in fares, clashes between drivers and passengers had become a routine matter.