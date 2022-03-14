 
close
Monday March 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

10 suspects arrested

By Our Correspondent
March 14, 2022

HANGU: The police here on Sunday arrested 10 suspected persons during separate actions in the district, sources said.

The sources said that the police apprehended three outlaws, two drug pushers and other criminals during action in various parts of the district. The cops recovered one Kalashnikov and 800 grams of hashish.

Comments