People suffer due to non-issuance of UC level documents

MANSEHRA: A group of people from various parts of the district on Sunday complained that union council secretaries have not been issuing the birth and death certificates and form-B across the district for the last three months.

“We have approached the secretary of our union council for the issuance of different certificates but he says that there is a shortage of security papers,” stated Tariq Adil Khankhel, a resident of Dodial Union Council.

A group of locals, led by Khankhel, told reporters that they also approached the assistant director of local governments but he said that the security paper was short with the National Database and Registration Authority.

“We can’t enroll our children at schools without the birth certificates and commutations of the ancestral land and property is also being delayed as we cannot produce the death certificates before the revenue staff,” he said.

Ziaur Rehman Jadoon, the assistant director local government, said that because of the shortage of security papers with Nadra, the secretaries of as many as 89 union councils couldn’t issue the birth, marriage and death certificates and Form-B to more than 25,000 applicants.

“We have been approaching Nadra for the last three months to collect the security papers, on which these certificates are printed, but to no avail,” he said.