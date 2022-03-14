France to lift Covid restrictions

PARIS: France will lift most of its Covid restrictions on Monday, scrapping Emmanuel Macron’s flagship vaccine pass and ending compulsory indoor mask-wearing in schools and many public spaces, as the government vows to ease pressure on French people’s daily lives despite a rise in infections.

Less than month before April’s presidential vote – with polls showing the centrist Macron is favourite to win re-election – the government has brought forward its promise to ease restrictions before the summer.