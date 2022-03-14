Qatar foreign minister to hold Moscow talks on nuclear crisis

DOHA: Qatar’s foreign minister headed on Sunday for Moscow for talks on Russia’s obstruction of a new Iran nuclear deal and on the Ukraine conflict, a source with knowledge of the visit said. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was to meet Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other top officials on Monday, said the source.
PARIS: France will lift most of its Covid restrictions on Monday, scrapping Emmanuel Macron’s flagship vaccine pass...
TUNIS: Thousands of Tunisian opposition supporters demonstrated on Sunday in the capital against President Kais...
TEHRAN: Iranian state media reported on Sunday that no date has yet been set for further dialogue between Tehran and...
RIYADH: Like other Saudi women, Fahda Fahd couldn’t legally drive until 2018, but her lime-green Kia is now a route...
BEIJING: China placed all 17 million residents in one of its biggest cities under lockdown on Sunday, as virus cases...
NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan's anti-corruption body has detained a nephew of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, it said...
