Monday March 14, 2022
World

Qatar foreign minister to hold Moscow talks on nuclear crisis

By AFP
March 14, 2022

DOHA: Qatar’s foreign minister headed on Sunday for Moscow for talks on Russia’s obstruction of a new Iran nuclear deal and on the Ukraine conflict, a source with knowledge of the visit said. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was to meet Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other top officials on Monday, said the source.

