Monday March 14, 2022
World

Kazakhstan detains ex-president’s nephew

By AFP
March 14, 2022

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan's anti-corruption body has detained a nephew of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, it said on Sunday. Nazarbayev, 81, resigned as president in 2019 but retained powers as the head of the security council and the leader of the ruling party.

    Khurshid Anwar commented 8 hours ago

    Nothing surprising.It happens in all the countries ruled by automatic despots.

