Monday March 14, 2022
Dozens drown as boat capsizes off Morocco

By AFP
March 14, 2022

RABAT: At least 44 migrants, including women and infants, drowned this week off Morocco’s coast as they tried to reach Spain, migrant aid agency Caminando Fronteras has said. Quoting relatives of the victims, it said the bodies of five women and two babies were brought ashore but the rest were still missing.

