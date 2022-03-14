Dozens drown as boat capsizes off Morocco

RABAT: At least 44 migrants, including women and infants, drowned this week off Morocco’s coast as they tried to reach Spain, migrant aid agency Caminando Fronteras has said. Quoting relatives of the victims, it said the bodies of five women and two babies were brought ashore but the rest were still missing.
PARIS: France will lift most of its Covid restrictions on Monday, scrapping Emmanuel Macron’s flagship vaccine pass...
DOHA: Qatar’s foreign minister headed on Sunday for Moscow for talks on Russia’s obstruction of a new Iran nuclear...
TUNIS: Thousands of Tunisian opposition supporters demonstrated on Sunday in the capital against President Kais...
TEHRAN: Iranian state media reported on Sunday that no date has yet been set for further dialogue between Tehran and...
RIYADH: Like other Saudi women, Fahda Fahd couldn’t legally drive until 2018, but her lime-green Kia is now a route...
BEIJING: China placed all 17 million residents in one of its biggest cities under lockdown on Sunday, as virus cases...
Comments