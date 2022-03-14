Princess Charlene returns to Monaco after treatment

NICE, France: Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to the principality after months-long medical treatment abroad and will continue her recovery alongside her husband and children, according to her palace.

"In accordance with her doctors and while her recovery is going well, their royal highnesses have agreed together that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the principality with her husband and their children," a palace statement said on Saturday. It added that "the coming weeks should enable her to recover completely in order to be able to resume her official duties progressively".