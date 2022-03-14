Zelensky warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid sirens again woke residents on Sunday morning.

“If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region... and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that’s their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves,” Zelensky said.

The president, who has repeatedly appeared on social media from the capital, said some small towns no longer existed amid the third week of Russian attacks, the biggest assault on a European country since World War II.

Russian shelling has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries.

Ukraine accused Russian forces on Saturday of killing seven civilians in an attack on women and children trying to flee fighting near Kyiv.

France said Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown no readiness to make peace. The Ukrainian intelligence service said the seven, including one child, were killed as they fled the village of Peremoha and that "the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back".

Moscow has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb 24. It blames Ukraine for failed attempts to evacuate civilians from encircled cities, an accusation Ukraine and its Western allies strongly reject.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian police officer has accused Russian forces of launching phosphorus bomb attacks in the eastern region of Lugansk. International law prohibits the use of white phosphorus shells in heavily populated civilian areas, but allows them in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

Oleksi Biloshytsky, head of police in Popasna, around 100-km west of Lugansk city, said late on Saturday that Russian forces had used the chemical weapon in his area. "It’s what the Nazis called a ‘flaming onion’ and that’s what the Russcists (amalgamation of ‘Russians’ and ‘fascists’) are dropping on our towns. Indescribable suffering and fires," he wrote on Facebook.

It was not immediately possible to verify the comments. The Lugansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, collectively known as the Donbas, were partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatist rebels before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Overnight on Saturday, a train evacuating people from the Donbas to the western city of Lviv was shelled, according to Donetsk military commander Pavlo Kirilenko. One person was killed and another wounded, he said.

Two Orthodox churches sheltering civilians in the Donbas were also hit, the regional authorities said -- the renowned Sviatoguirsk church in the Donetsk region and a church in Severodonetsk, Lugansk.

There were no details of any casualties. The areas targeted were not within the so-called separatist "republics" of Lugansk and Donetsk declared by the pro-Russian rebels before the start of the war.

Russia detained more than 250 people for protesting Moscow’s "military operation" in Ukraine Sunday, as the conflict continues for a third week.OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained 268 people during demonstrations in 23 Russian cities.

An AFP journalist present at a protest in the capital Moscow witnessed at least a dozen arrests and said police were taking away anybody without press papers. A young woman was shouting "peace to the world" as she was taken away by two policemen, the journalist saw.

Some of the riot police had the letter "Z" in the colours of the Russian flag on their helmets, the AFP reporter said. The letter, seen on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine, has become a symbol of support for what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

In Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg, AFP saw multiple arrests, including a protester being dragged across the ground. The city’s central Nevsky Avenue was closed off by police with a dozen police vans parked along the road.

According to AFP, several journalists were detained.Dressed in a yellow hat and blue jacket, 20-year-old Kristina said she was "expressing her protest" by wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Pope Francis on Sunday issued a heartfelt plea for an end to the "massacre" and the "unacceptable armed attack" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last month. Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayers on Sunday, he condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians, adding: "In the name of God... stop this massacre."