KP, SP, Sindh secure wins in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Southern Punjab won their respective matches against Northern, Balochistan, and Central Punjab (CP) in Pakistan Cup on Sunday.

The defending champions KP sealed a convincing 29-run victory over SP to close the gap on Balochistan at the top position.

After opting to bat first, KP posted 279/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a century from Kamran Ghulam. The right-handed batter scored 118 off 100 balls, laced with seven boundaries and six sixes. Fakhar Zaman was the second top-scorer for the side with his 31. Aamir Jamal, Imad Wasim, and Salman Irshad bagged two wickets each. Shadab Khan managed one scalp.

Northern in reply managed only 250 despite fifties from Asif Ali, Nasir Nawaz, and Imad. Umar Amin chipped in with his 37.

Asif Afridi and Khalid Usman led the way with the ball for KP, both taking three wickets. Arshad Iqbal, Adil Amin, Fakhar, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr got one wicket each.

Sindh completed a thumping nine-wickets victory over Balochistan.

Five-fers from Sohail Khan and Danish Aziz demolished Balochistan’s batting line-up as they were all out for only 126.

Sharjeel Khan and Khurram Manzoor then scored half-centuries to propel the side to complete a crushing victory. Khurram scored 53, while Sharjeel top-scored with 56, smashing six boundaries and three sixes. Both the batters remained unbeaten in the run chase.

SP stunned CP in a high-scoring thriller by two wickets. Batting first, CP’s openers Rizwan Hussain and Ahmed Shehzad provided a flying start to the side as they put on a magnificent 243-run partnership. Their opening stand helped the side amass 366/7. Rizwan scored 100 off 104 balls, while Ahmed top-scored with an outstanding 158 off 127 balls, striking 20 boundaries and five sixes.

Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah bagged two wickets each. Muhammad Imran, Zia-ul-Haq, and Abbas Afridi got one wicket each.

Tayyab Tahir top-scored for his side with a huge 169 runs off just 140 balls, including 15 boundaries and five sixes.