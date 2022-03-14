Ahsan receives applause from all quarters

KARACHI: Eminent personalities from different walks of life have expressed delight at the incredible performance of the teenage sensation Ahsan Ramzan who annexed the world snooker title at the age 16 in Qatar on Friday.

“Ahsan Ramzan deserves to be honoured and rewarded in a befitting manner. He has become our latest sporting hero,” Jahangir Moghul, a Past District Governor of Rotary International and an ex-President of Karachi Gymkhana, said while talking to ‘The News’ here on Saturday.

“Hailing from a country where the sporting infrastructure is far from ideal, winning the world title at the age of 16 is nothing short of a miracle. No praise could be high enough for him. He is a special talent and he must be taken care of and guided professionally,” he added.

Asma Hassan, a Lahore-based motivational writer and author, said it was heartwarming to find a teenager excelling among men at the world stage. “Ahsan Ramzan’s magnificent performance should serve as a source of inspiration to all youngsters of Pakistan. He has proved that nothing is impossible if you have guts and nerves irrespective of age,” she added.

Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah, President, National Library Association (NLA), said Ahsan has made the country proud. “He has brought glories for the nation at a time when chips were down at home with political turmoil and inflation confusing the masses,” he added.

Muhammad Nazakat Ali, Chief Editor, Karachi Observer, said Pakistan is fortunate to be blessed with talent in multiple fields. “Our youngsters keep reminding us of this with their accomplishments. Ahsan’s performance gladdens our hearts and it will further inspire our young generation,” he added.