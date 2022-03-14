Rampant India corner Sri Lanka in pink ball Test

BANGALORE: Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant combined with inspired bowling on Sunday´s day two helped India eye a big win in the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka.
The tourists were 28 for one at stumps while chasing a daunting 447 for victory in Bangalore. Kusal Mendis on 10 and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on 16 were batting at close of play.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah trapped Lahiru Thirimanne lbw for nought to take his wickets tally to six in the match before three fans ran on the pitch to get a selfie with Virat Kohli.
India declared their second innings on 303-9 in the final session after Iyer made 67 and Pant smashed a 28-ball 50 -- a Test record for Indian batsmen.
Iyer, who hit 92 in India´s first innings total of 252, raised his third Test fifty in his fourth match with a cracking boundary.
He put on key partnerships including a 45-run stand with Pant and 63 runs with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 22, before falling lbw to Lasith Embuldeniya.
Mohammed Shami hit an unbeaten 16 before skipper Rohit Sharma him back to the pavilion after the fall of Axar Patel. India lost Rohit for 46 and Kohli for 13 but Pant extended India´s domination in his knock studded with seven fours and two sixes.
Rohit, who used his sweep and reverse sweep to good effect against the spinners, missed out on his fifty after being caught at long on while attempting a big hit off Dhananjaya de Silva.
He walked back as a huge roar erupted from a crowd welcoming Kohli, a former captain and star player for the local Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.
But Kohli -- who has not scored an international century since India´s first ever day-night Test in November 2019, and made 23 in the first innings -- did not last long as he fell lbw to Praveen Jayawickrama.
Score Board
India won the toss
India 1st Innings 252
Sri Lanka 1st Innings
Thirimanne c Iyer b Bumrah 8
Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43
de Silva lbw b Shami 10
Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5
Dickwella † c †Pant b Bumrah 21
Embuldeniya c †Pant b Bumrah 1
Lakmal b Ashwin 5
Jayawickrama not out 1
Fernando st †Pant b Ashwin 8
Extras: (b 1) 1
TOTAL: (35.5 Ov, RR: 3.04) 109
Fall: 1-2, 2.1 ov, 2-14, 4.1 ov, 3-14, 5.1 ov, 4-28, 11.5 ov, 5-50, 17.3 ov, 6-85, 28.1 ov, 7-95, 32.2 ov, 8-100, 33.6 ov, 9-100, 34.2 ov, 10-109, 35.5 ov
Bowling: Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, M.Shami 6-1-18-2, Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar 5-1-21-1
India 2nd Innings
Mayank c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22
Sharma (c) c Mathews b Silva 46
Vihari b Jayawickrama 35
Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13
Pant † c & b Jayawickrama 50
Iyer lbw b Embuldeniya 67
Jadeja b Fernando 22
Ashwin c †Dickwella b Jayawickrama 13
Axar b Embuldeniya 9
Shami not out 16
Extras: (b 8, lb 1, nb 1) 10
TOTAL: 68.5 Ov, RR: 4.40, 303/9d
Did not bat: Jasprit Bumrah
Fall: 1-42, 10.4 ov, 2-98, 30.2 ov,3-116, 33.1 ov, 4-139 , 35.4 ov, 5-184, 41.6 ov, 6-247, 58.5 ov, 7-278, 65.4 ov, 8-278, 66.1 ov, 9-303, 68.5 ov
Bowling: Suranga 10-2-34-0, Embuldeniya 20.5-1-87-3, Fernando 10-2-48-1, de Silva 9-0-47-1, Jayawickrama 19-2-78-4
Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (TARGET: 447 RUNS)
Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0
Karunaratne (c) not out 10
Mendis not out 16
Extras: (lb 2) 2
TOTAL: (7 Ov, RR: 4.00) 28/1
Yet to bat: Mathews, de Silva, Asalanka, Dickwella †, Lakmal, Embuldeniya, Fernando, Jayawickrama
Fall: 1-0 (Lahiru Thirimanne, 0.3 ov)
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-9-1, Mohammed Shami 3-0-13-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-4-0
Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon
