Rampant India corner Sri Lanka in pink ball Test

BANGALORE: Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant combined with inspired bowling on Sunday´s day two helped India eye a big win in the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka.

The tourists were 28 for one at stumps while chasing a daunting 447 for victory in Bangalore. Kusal Mendis on 10 and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on 16 were batting at close of play.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah trapped Lahiru Thirimanne lbw for nought to take his wickets tally to six in the match before three fans ran on the pitch to get a selfie with Virat Kohli.

India declared their second innings on 303-9 in the final session after Iyer made 67 and Pant smashed a 28-ball 50 -- a Test record for Indian batsmen.

Iyer, who hit 92 in India´s first innings total of 252, raised his third Test fifty in his fourth match with a cracking boundary.

He put on key partnerships including a 45-run stand with Pant and 63 runs with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 22, before falling lbw to Lasith Embuldeniya.

Mohammed Shami hit an unbeaten 16 before skipper Rohit Sharma him back to the pavilion after the fall of Axar Patel. India lost Rohit for 46 and Kohli for 13 but Pant extended India´s domination in his knock studded with seven fours and two sixes.

Rohit, who used his sweep and reverse sweep to good effect against the spinners, missed out on his fifty after being caught at long on while attempting a big hit off Dhananjaya de Silva.

He walked back as a huge roar erupted from a crowd welcoming Kohli, a former captain and star player for the local Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.

But Kohli -- who has not scored an international century since India´s first ever day-night Test in November 2019, and made 23 in the first innings -- did not last long as he fell lbw to Praveen Jayawickrama.

Score Board

India won the toss

India 1st Innings 252

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Thirimanne c Iyer b Bumrah 8

Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43

de Silva lbw b Shami 10

Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5

Dickwella † c †Pant b Bumrah 21

Embuldeniya c †Pant b Bumrah 1

Lakmal b Ashwin 5

Jayawickrama not out 1

Fernando st †Pant b Ashwin 8

Extras: (b 1) 1

TOTAL: (35.5 Ov, RR: 3.04) 109

Fall: 1-2, 2.1 ov, 2-14, 4.1 ov, 3-14, 5.1 ov, 4-28, 11.5 ov, 5-50, 17.3 ov, 6-85, 28.1 ov, 7-95, 32.2 ov, 8-100, 33.6 ov, 9-100, 34.2 ov, 10-109, 35.5 ov

Bowling: Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, M.Shami 6-1-18-2, Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar 5-1-21-1

India 2nd Innings

Mayank c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22

Sharma (c) c Mathews b Silva 46

Vihari b Jayawickrama 35

Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13

Pant † c & b Jayawickrama 50

Iyer lbw b Embuldeniya 67

Jadeja b Fernando 22

Ashwin c †Dickwella b Jayawickrama 13

Axar b Embuldeniya 9

Shami not out 16

Extras: (b 8, lb 1, nb 1) 10

TOTAL: 68.5 Ov, RR: 4.40, 303/9d

Did not bat: Jasprit Bumrah

Fall: 1-42, 10.4 ov, 2-98, 30.2 ov,3-116, 33.1 ov, 4-139 , 35.4 ov, 5-184, 41.6 ov, 6-247, 58.5 ov, 7-278, 65.4 ov, 8-278, 66.1 ov, 9-303, 68.5 ov

Bowling: Suranga 10-2-34-0, Embuldeniya 20.5-1-87-3, Fernando 10-2-48-1, de Silva 9-0-47-1, Jayawickrama 19-2-78-4

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (TARGET: 447 RUNS)

Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0

Karunaratne (c) not out 10

Mendis not out 16

Extras: (lb 2) 2

TOTAL: (7 Ov, RR: 4.00) 28/1

Yet to bat: Mathews, de Silva, Asalanka, Dickwella †, Lakmal, Embuldeniya, Fernando, Jayawickrama

Fall: 1-0 (Lahiru Thirimanne, 0.3 ov)

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-9-1, Mohammed Shami 3-0-13-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-4-0

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon