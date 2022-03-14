Slow pitch helping batsmen: Faheem

KARACHI: Reverse swing was seen on the second day of the Test between Pakistan and Australia here at the National Stadium but it did not lead to fall of wickets.

Pakistan’s all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said that the reverse swing was manageable due to the slow nature of the pitch. “Fast bowlers put in their best but the pitch was slow and it was easy for the batsmen to cope with the reverse swing,” Faheem told a post-match virtual news conference on Sunday.

Faheem took 2-55 in 21 overs, accounting for David Warner (36) and Nathan Lyon (38). Batsmen once again prevailed as Australia amassed 505-8 in their first innings.

Faheem said that he tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket and that helped. “My plan was the same as of the team. If the pitch is slow, the best way is to keep the ball wicket-to-wicket and not leak runs. In all three formats if you bowl wicket-to-wicket you will concede less runs and you will also get a chance to take a wicket. And we tried to do that,” said Faheem, who missed the first Test in Rawalpindi due to fitness issues.

The all-rounder said that on the Karachi track if a bowler bowls with great effort and force then he can extract a little bit of assistance. “The pitch is a bit slow but if bowlers work hard and bowl with force then they also get a little bit of support,” he said.

Faheem expects the wicket to change its behaviour as cracks may get widened in the next couple of days.

“The wicket here is a little bit different from Pindi. It is expected that the behaviour of this track will change during the next two days as the cracks may open. I cannot say anything for certain,” he said.

“Now if we play very well and take lead then pressure will be on Australia in the second innings as it is hot here and there is a chance that the cracks will open. Hopefully the game will have a result,” Faheem said. Pakistani pace bowlers on Sunday tested the Australian batsmen with short-pitched deliveries, bouncers and yorkers but the visitors were able to bat till the end, pocketing a huge total.