KARACHI: Putting weight behind his recent statement he had made about the Pindi pitch, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said that he is a cricketer first and then the chairman.

“I am a cricketer first and then the chairman and I see cricket with the eyes of a cricketer,” Ramiz told reporters here on Sunday.

“I understand there was frustration from fans and there was also my frustration. It was important to clarify how the Pindi pitch had been prepared,” the PCB chairman said.

A few days ago, Ramiz had issued a detailed statement about the Pindi wicket, Pakistan’s strength and other relevant matters.

He termed Australia’s tour to Pakistan as a big achievement of the host country.

“It’s a big achievement for us. Australia sent their best team and you saw the fans' excitement. When quality players play, fans come to the stadium and excitement is seen and cricket is reviving,” Ramiz said.

“We made terrific efforts and have reached this level and we are hopeful to win this series,” said Ramiz, also a former Pakistan captain.

“It’s very meaningful as a perception becomes clear from a security and cricket point of view,” Ramiz was quick to add.

He said that the PCB aims to put life in its tracks but it will take some time. “We will try to put life in the pitches but it will take some time. I had said that it will take time to redo the wickets and in Test cricket we are very much behind from infrastructure and pitches point of view. There is still cricket left in the series,” the PCB chief said.