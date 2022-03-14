Have resources to bowl Pakistan out twice: Carey

KARACHI: Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey feels that they have the resources to dismiss Pakistan twice in the next three days and win the second Test.

“I think reverse swing is always difficult,” Carey said in a news conference on Sunday after the second day's play.

“We have Mitchel Starc in the side who bowls with 145kmph and negotiating reverse swing will be difficult. Pat Cummins is in the side and so is Cameron Green so we have the weapons if the bowl starts to reverse,” Carey said.

“And we also have two spinners. Nathan bowls at a great area and we have also Mitchel Swepson and he has the ability to do well. There is an opportunity for us to take those 20 wickets,” Carey said.

Carey hammered 93, his career-best knock in his seventh Test, to propel Australia to a decent total at close of the second day.

“I had worked hard and had full trust in my ability. I played today with patience. I missed the century, but I came back to the dressing room amid applause and I am comfortable. Three days of the game are left and then there is a Test in Lahore and I will continue to improve my game,” Carey said.

Carey, a left-hander, played some delightful strokes during his fine knock before being bowled by Babar Azam towards the end of the day while going for a sweep.

Carey was a bit disappointed at missing what would have been his maiden hundred. “Absolutely, I am disappointed,” Carey said. “I was so close to the three digits, unfortunately it did not happen but the innings has instilled in me a lot of confidence and I will learn from it,” Carey said.

He said that the wicket was not so easy to score runs. “It’s not the easiest wicket. It started to be a little bit variable and inconsistent. There was reverse swing at times. The off-spinner bowled at a good area and he also put some pace. The wicket is inconsistent and patches have started to open,” Carey said.

Pakistani bowlers tried to use reverse swing but did not succeed likely due to the slow nature of the pitch where bowlers had to struggle hard.