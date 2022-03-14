Review and reservations

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tax amnesty scheme, manifestly a part of his last-ditch efforts to muster his government's waning popularity ahead of election-year, did not go down well with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for obvious reasons. In simple words, it is tantamount to a breach of the agreement. Coupled with it are also the subsidies on petrol and electricity. The government-IMF talks appear to be stalemating on key policy issues. The ongoing virtual negotiations, which should have concluded by March 11, are now unlikely to end before the ides of March. The seventh review of the $6 billion extended fund facility (EFF) now seems to have hit a rough patch for the most part because the country’s economic managers gave the prime minister the go-ahead to announce the tax and relief subsidies without keeping the IMF in the loop.

The lender of the last resort expects certain compliance from the borrowing country and falling short on it means trouble. The reforms the IMF recommends the world over are nearly the same everywhere. In most cases, they do not like any amnesties and subsidies, even if they are for the poorest of the poor. Though Pakistan is reported to have performed well on end-December targets, the recent announcements have raised the IMF’s hackles. The next budget-making is the real challenge as it will become even harder for the government to strike a balance between the IMF demands and budgetary needs, while keeping taxation and inflation within tolerable range. The IMF expected Pakistan to jump through the hoops of reform package fires without any complaints, but political expediency forced the PM to take these populist measures amid his government’s dwindling popularity and the opposition’s mounting pressure. Such steps run counter to the expectations of international financial institutions including the IMF.

This could widen the gap between revenues and expenditures to the chagrin of the IMF. Then there is perennial debt servicing. The primary budget account could go down to about Rs650 billion in deficit by the end of this fiscal year which is just three months away. In this period, no major breakthrough is possible in earnings. The IMF is questioning the multiple tax amnesties the government keeps announcing without perhaps fully considering the implications of such decisions, since the government is supposed to manage the withdrawal of tax distortions, which were an integral part of the agreement on the sixth review based on which the IMF revived the previous $1 billion tranche. It is worth recalling the IMF kept the previous tranche in suspension for months. Preferential tax treatments are not good for the economy even if the IMF allows it. They create a certain imbalance among various sectors in the country. The same applies to exemptions that further aggravate the financial outlook. These are not the only possible measures to ensure investment in the country. Job creation and export growth depends on so many other factors, which must be explored and implemented. Amnesties, exemptions, and subsidies – if they benefit a selected group of investors such as real estate – may have long-term negative impact as they are not sustainable in future. The government now has two options. One, it may retract its happy announcements that according to the IMF amount to a deviation from the agreement. Two, the government may refuse to comply and be ready to forego the next tranche. Both options have their costs as the political climate is also heating up. So uncertainty is mounting anyway.