People are pawns

The war of nerves between the PTI and the opposition is intensifying. Allies and disgruntled elements within the ruling party are being offered the moon to support the joint opposition’s no confidence move. In all this, people’s suffering and the crushing inflation are just passing references. The recent reduction in oil price merely seems to be an attempt to counter the opposition’s anti-government narrative. All this will simply make matters worse for the country. Since 1947, people have been shifting their support from one party to another in the hopes of a better life. However, they are constantly duped and their plight goes from bad to worse. The lust for power has rendered Pakistan’s ruling clique indifferent to the suffering of ordinary people in whose name the power game is being played.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi