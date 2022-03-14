People are pawns

The war of nerves between the PTI and the opposition is intensifying. Allies and disgruntled elements within the ruling party are being offered the moon to support the joint opposition’s no confidence move. In all this, people’s suffering and the crushing inflation are just passing references. The recent reduction in oil price merely seems to be an attempt to counter the opposition’s anti-government narrative. All this will simply make matters worse for the country. Since 1947, people have been shifting their support from one party to another in the hopes of a better life. However, they are constantly duped and their plight goes from bad to worse. The lust for power has rendered Pakistan’s ruling clique indifferent to the suffering of ordinary people in whose name the power game is being played.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
Gender inequality is one of the biggest issues facing women in Pakistan. In rural areas, girls are not allowed to get...
Inflation is a major issue in Pakistan. It is increasing rapidly due to high oil prices, the effects of Covid-19...
This refers to the news report, ‘PIA losses surge to Rs50 billion’ . It is surprising that during the period the...
The crime rate has increased in the country because law-enforcement agencies are failing to enforce laws, and...
The PTI government has taken a good initiative to create a model street vendor licensing and management system in...
Whenever one switches on television these days, one sees politicians from the ruling party and the opposition using...
Comments