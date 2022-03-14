Honouring women

Gender inequality is one of the biggest issues facing women in Pakistan. In rural areas, girls are not allowed to get education and are married off young. They are also confined to their houses. Women comprise half of Pakistan’s population, so in effect, half the country is not allowed to contribute to the economy. If women are encouraged to work, they will no longer be dependent on a single man for income, and can contribute to their families as well.
Unfortunately, women are discriminated against in the name of honour and respect. They are killed in the name of honour and denied basic rights. They must be given their constitutional rights if society is to progress.
Noor ul Huda
Safdarabad
