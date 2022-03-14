Inflation bite

Inflation is a major issue in Pakistan. It is increasing rapidly due to high oil prices, the effects of Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak monetary policy.

Currently, the price of petrol is Rs150. Such high prices affect all people, especially those from low- or middle-income families. Transport costs increase, and the prices of all essential goods are also affected. The government must play its role in addressing these issues.

Sayeda Aqsa Fayaz

Moro