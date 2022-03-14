This refers to the news report, ‘PIA losses surge to Rs50 billion’ (March 11). It is surprising that during the period the pandemic unleashed its full fury, the airline suffered the losses of Rs34.6 billion, but when the pandemic abated in 2021 the airline’s losses ballooned by nearly 45 percent to Rs50 billion. One feels that irresponsible and thoughtless decisions like outsourcing aircrafts’ repair/maintenance instead of developing in-house capability were some of the blunders that have affected the airline.
While airlines around the world were taking extraordinary measures to minimise the fallout of the pandemic, the PIA management continued business as usual. To revive PIA and arrest the financial haemorrhaging, timely reforms are needed.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
