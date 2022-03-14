 
Monday March 14, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

March 14, 2022

Book launch

Mohiuddin Zia Siddiqi’s ‘Speak Up’ will be launched at 4:30pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Karachi Press Club, 267 Service Station Road, Civil Lines. Call the author at 0334-3596876 for more information.

