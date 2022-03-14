Rising inflation concerns Kamal

Expressing severe concern over the rising inflation rate in the country up to 16.49 per cent, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the current ploy of overthrowing and saving the government in Pakistan will have no effect on the people. In a statement issued on Saturday, the PSP chief remarked that whosoever had the capability to rob the common man, he was doing so.

Rising inflation, record-breaking unemployment and biased police system had pushed the poor to the brink of death, Kamal lamented.