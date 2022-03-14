Alamgir Khan demands Sindh govt clean storm water drains

Alamgir Khan, the founder of the #FixIt campaign and a National Assembly member from Karachi, on Sunday said that hundreds of small and 41 large storm drains in Karachi had not been cleaned and cleared, due to which the lives of millions of people living nearby were threatened in the coming monsoon season.
He was addressing a protest outside the Karachi Press Club organised by #FixIt to pressure the Sindh government to immediately clean the drains. Later, the protesters went outside the Sindh Assembly where a large number of police personnel were deputed to stop them in case they tried to march on the Sindh Chief Minister House.
“Because of the incompetence of the provincial government, rainwater enters houses, forcing evacuations and often children drown,” said Khan, while addressing the protesters. He said that the infrastructure of Karachi had been destroyed and it needed to be repaired.
Gas accumulation in drains and explosions as a result of that caused deaths and injuries, said Khan whose father also died in a blast that took place in a gas pipeline running through a nullah beneath a bank in Shershah.
