Two-month-old body identified as that of grade-10 student

The body of a grade-10 student who had gone missing more than two months ago has finally been identified. Police said the boy, identified as Najaf Baloch, had been kidnapped on January 4.
Officials said his car had been found on January 6 near Kathore, while his body was found on January 17 in the Defence area. They said the boy had invested Rs5 million in a property business with a man named Ghulam Nabi.
Police said that a kidnapping case had been registered at the Malir Cantonment police station against the boy’s business partner, who had gone into hiding. After his body had been found, a welfare organisation had buried it on account of being unclaimed. However, the body was exhumed and then identified with the help of DNA samples. He was the only son of his parents and a grade-10 student.
