Two women held for dumping infant’s body

A woman and her daughter were arrested by the Frere police on Sunday for dumping the body of a newborn girl in a locality of Karachi’s District South.

Police said the arrested women were involved in the throwing of the body of a newborn girl out of a moving ambulance a couple of days ago. Officials said that one of the arrested women had given birth to a girl in an ambulance of a private hospital in the Delhi Colony area, adding that she threw the baby out of the moving vehicle on Chaudhry Khaliquzzaman Road. Police arrested both the women with the help of CCTV camera footage.