‘People of Karachi waiting for PM’s call to throng D-Chowk’

Local leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have said the people of Karachi were waiting for the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to throng D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, PTI Sindh Information Secretary Arsalan Taj, Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar and Sindh Assembly member Sidra Imran claimed that the gathering of the PTI supporters in the federal capital would be the biggest public gathering of the history and a large number of them would be from Karachi.

The PTI leaders criticised the opposition parties for causing damage to the country due to political point-scoring. They said the opposition must not harm the country for the sake of their politics.

They also remarked that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the PTI in the federal government, had no reservations with them as during the recent visit of the prime minister to Karachi, leaders of the MQM-P did not take up any grievance with him nor made any demand.

The PTU leaders admonished the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for what they said poor performance of the provincial government during the press conference.