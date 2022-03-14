10pc of Karachi’s public schools have zero students — but 317 teachers

While Karachi’s Central and Korangi districts rank second and fourth on the list of Pakistan’s districts with the highest literacy rate, according to the National Census 2017 report the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released last year, a 2019 report reveals that the city has 276 public schools with zero students.

The Reform Support Unit (RSU) of the Sindh School Education & Literacy Department conducted a census in 2019. The subsequent report shows that out of the total 2,844 schools in the city, 276 (9.7 per cent) have zero enrolment, but 317 teachers are employed at these institutes.

Educationists are of the view that after the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of such public schools is likely to be higher than the one mentioned in the census report, because during the lockdowns, even the dropout rate at established schools had increased.

Zero enrolment

The statistics provided by the Directorate of School Education Karachi show zero enrolment at 119 co-educational schools, 119 boys schools and 38 girls schools in the city. The data shows that these schools even have the basic facilities such as toilets, boundary walls, furniture, potable water and electricity.

Out of the 601 schools in District Central, 71 (11.81 per cent) have zero enrolment, but 129 teachers are employed at these institutes, of which 30 are co-educational schools, 30 are boys schools and 11 are girls schools.

Out of the 663 schools in District Malir, 73 (11.01 per cent) have zero enrolment, but 38 teachers are employed at these institutes, of which 39 are co-educational schools, 24 are boys schools and 10 are girls schools.

Out of the 325 schools in District South, 35 (10.77 per cent) have zero enrolment, but 58 teachers are employed at these institutes, of which 11 are co-educational schools, 21 are boys schools and three are girls schools.

Out of the 279 schools in District East, 26 (9.32 per cent) have zero enrolment, but 44 teachers are employed at these institutes, of which six are co-educational schools. Seventeen of them are boys schools and three are girls schools.

Out of the 411 schools in District Korangi, 31 (7.54 per cent) have zero enrolment, but 33 teachers are employed at these institutes, of which 18 are co-educational schools, nine are boys schools and four are girls schools.

Out of the 565 schools in District West, 40 (7.08 per cent) have zero enrolment, but 15 teachers are employed at these institutes, of which 15 are co-educational schools, 18 are boys schools and seven are girls schools.

Unviable schools

This January the education department had closed 4,901 unviable schools across the province because, according to the officials, they lacked proper buildings, had poor enrolments and were facing a shortage of teachers.

One hundred and fourteen of those schools were closed in Karachi: 53 in District Malir, 15 in District Central, 14 in District West, 12 in District South, nine in District Keamari, seven in District Korangi and four in District East.

Accountability

GoRead.pk Founder CEO Nusser Sayeed believes that there might be very few parents who wish to involve their children in child labour instead of sending them to school. “Everyone wants access to quality education, but the problem is that public schools lack teachers and basic facilities. The children already studying at government schools learn nothing, and just waste their time.”

Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi CEO Baela Raza Jamil pointed out the general perception among parents that children enrolled at public schools do not learn. “It may be one the reasons why a large number of schools don’t have a student.”

She said that the number of schools with zero enrolment might be higher than 276 because parents have been facing financial problems ever since the first lockdown was ordered.

“And if they were already aware of the fact that their children were not learning, they wouldn’t be eager to send their children to school again. It’s also a fact that if parents involve their children in child labour, those kids rarely return to school.”

She also pointed out a trust deficit between parents and teachers. “If the authorities maintain strict checks and balances when it comes to teachers, and hold them accountable, we can hope for a better outcome.”

She acknowledged that the provincial government is making efforts to address these issues by starting the process to hire over 40,000 teachers, and by training some 300,000 others in teaching online courses. “Such an achievement can have more positive results if the government ensures accountability of teachers.”

No comment

The News tried to find out the stance of the relevant officials — such as the primary school education director; the elementary, secondary & higher secondary school education director; the RSU data collection section incharge and the education minister — but none of them was ready or available to comment.

After repeatedly trying to reach them via phone, a visit to the office of Elementary, Secondary & Higher Secondary School Education Director Shahid Zaman and the office of Primary School Education Director Abida Lodhi resulted in disappointment because both of them refused to comment on the issue. To ascertain the latest situation, when RSU Data Collection Section Incharge Aftab Alam was approached, he said he was busy due to a family matter and was unable to comment.

Another RSU official, however, disclosed that they are yet to release the education department’s complete profile. He said the pandemic and repeated closure of schools had delayed data collection, which was why the last report was published in 2019. He confirmed that no student was enrolled at 276 public schools in the Karachi region.