Monday March 14, 2022
Tree plantation launched

By PR
March 14, 2022

LAHORE:Following the Clean Green Pakistan, a flagship five-year campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a tree planting campaign was launched here at Government College for Women, Model Town on Sunday.Director Colleges Lahore Division Professor Muhammad Suleman was the guest of honour on the occasion. He planted a sapling of a tree on the college premises.

