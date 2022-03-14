Tree plantation launched

LAHORE:Following the Clean Green Pakistan, a flagship five-year campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a tree planting campaign was launched here at Government College for Women, Model Town on Sunday.Director Colleges Lahore Division Professor Muhammad Suleman was the guest of honour on the occasion. He planted a sapling of a tree on the college premises.
LAHORE:Rev Sr Martin, former principal of Sacred Heart Convent, passed away on Sunday. Her funeral will be held at the...
LAHORE:Lahore police paid homage to the sacrifices of two martyrs by attending the marriage ceremonies of their...
LAHORE:Around 29 bodies that were found across the City in one month have not been identified yet and are kept at the...
LAHORE:Speakers on the second day of Thaap seminar highlighted significance of heritage conservation here Sunday.The...
LAHORE:The final workshop and the closing ceremony of the second International Sarir-e Khama "Art of the Pen"...
LAHORE:A "Hands on Workshop" was organised by Surgical Unit-II head of the department of Lahore General Hospital Prof...
Comments