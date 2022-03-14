LAHORE:Rev Sr Martin, former principal of Sacred Heart Convent, passed away on Sunday. Her funeral will be held at the Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Thornton Road near The Mall, at 10am on Monday (today) followed by burial at Gora Kabristan (Jail Road Cemetery). In her social media post, Michelle Chaudhry, president at the Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation, said that Sister Martin left Britain and made Pakistan her home. She dedicated 67 years of her life to the providing quality education to Pakistani girls. Sister Martin leaves behind a legacy second to none, wrote Michelle Chaudhry.
LAHORE:Following the Clean Green Pakistan, a flagship five-year campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a tree planting...
LAHORE:Lahore police paid homage to the sacrifices of two martyrs by attending the marriage ceremonies of their...
LAHORE:Around 29 bodies that were found across the City in one month have not been identified yet and are kept at the...
LAHORE:Speakers on the second day of Thaap seminar highlighted significance of heritage conservation here Sunday.The...
LAHORE:The final workshop and the closing ceremony of the second International Sarir-e Khama "Art of the Pen"...
LAHORE:A "Hands on Workshop" was organised by Surgical Unit-II head of the department of Lahore General Hospital Prof...
Comments