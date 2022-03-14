LAHORE:Rev Sr Martin, former principal of Sacred Heart Convent, passed away on Sunday. Her funeral will be held at the Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Thornton Road near The Mall, at 10am on Monday (today) followed by burial at Gora Kabristan (Jail Road Cemetery). In her social media post, Michelle Chaudhry, president at the Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation, said that Sister Martin left Britain and made Pakistan her home. She dedicated 67 years of her life to the providing quality education to Pakistani girls. Sister Martin leaves behind a legacy second to none, wrote Michelle Chaudhry.