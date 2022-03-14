Martyred cops paid homage

LAHORE:Lahore police paid homage to the sacrifices of two martyrs by attending the marriage ceremonies of their daughters. SP Cantt attended the marriage ceremony of the martyr Head constable Mushtaq Ahmad in the Manawan area, GT Road. Head constable Mushtaq Ahmad had lost his life in an encounter with the dacoits in 1996. Similarly, SP Investigation City attended the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Constable Muhammad Afzal at Shahdara area. Constable Muhammad Afzal had sacrificed his life in law and order situation last year. Both the officers welcomed the guests members from groom side, gave away bouquets and gifts to bride and groom from the CCPO Lahore.