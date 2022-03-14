 
March 14, 2022
Lahore

29 unidentified bodies in morgues

By INP
March 14, 2022

LAHORE:Around 29 bodies that were found across the City in one month have not been identified yet and are kept at the Jinnah Hospital and Mayo Hospital morgues, it was reported on Sunday.Around 20 bodies in Jinnah Hospital morgue and nine in the Mayo Hospital.

