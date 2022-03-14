Significance of heritage conservation highlighted

LAHORE:Speakers on the second day of Thaap seminar highlighted significance of heritage conservation here Sunday.The second day of the event was dedicated to the cultural performances.

Thaap spread the beautiful colours of Punjabi Culture with enriched folk tunes of the traditional music and cultural poetry in its last session of Punjab Culture seminar here at Thaap Secretariat, Gulberg here.

The two-day seminar entitled “Punjab Culture: Heritage, Conversation and Tourism” depicted the true essence of Punjab Culture. During two days proceedings, archaelogist, scholars, including Maqsood Ahmad Malik director archaelogy, Prof (R) Sajida Haider Vandal CEO and Najam-us-Saqib director (WCLA) briefed the participants by highlighting their significant work of heritage conversation in thought-provoking sessions whereas theatre, music and poetry performances of young and brilliant artistes received outstanding response from the audiences.

While talking to the participants, Prof (R) Pervaiz Vandal, Thaap managing director, revealed that Thaap had commenced the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day, one day earlier as 1st of Cheet (first month of Punjabi calendar) is starting from Monday (today). He said that message of Thaap seminar was promotion of peace, love and heritage conversation and Thaap will continue its mission with more passion, patronage of culture and organising the colourful programmes in future also.

AR Mehreen Mustafa, Thaap secretary introduced the origin, vision, objective and mission of Thaap. She said that Thaap Group of companies has earned a unique place as one of the most respected organisations working in the field of culture, art, and architecture, offering its expertise in projects, research, and development. Thaap Heritage, Thaap Conferences, Thaap Maa Boli Center, Thaap Craft, Thaap publications are five independent organisations / sub-sets of the Thaap Group.

Prof Pervaiz Vandal welcomed the guests and explained why Thaap was established with the purpose of exploring, strengthening, and extending the rich cultural expressions in art and architecture as well as promoting the historical understanding of the region Punjab and Pakistan. Protection and promotion of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage and diversity informed through a historic consciousness and its link to identity, social cohesion, development, and rights, forms the core of Thaap Group’s mission.

Syed Saleh Hassan, a student of Architecture from Kharian, mesmerised the audience with his spectacular recitation of the selected verses of Sultan Bahu followed by its narration by Miss Izza Khan.

Shehroz Hameed, a student of Architecture, hailing from Manawala, vocalized the Kalam of Main Muhammad Bakhsh. The final act preceding the cultural evening was certificate distribution among the performers and volunteers by the hands of Prof Sajida Haider Vandal.

Cultural evening commenced by the instrumental and vocal performance from a band from Gilgit-Baltistan consisting of Haseeb Ali Sha, Fayyaz Ali, Arsalan Hussian Shah and Qahir Hussain. The second performance of the cultural evening was by Nabeel Haider. The light mood poetry was succeeded by Sawal Khan, Hamza and Sunil Robert. The final performance was given by Mahnoor Rana and Yasir Ishtiaq. The event was officially concluded but the both volunteers performance and the some members of the audience indulged in native dances from the deferent regions of Pakistan with some beautiful display of bhangra.