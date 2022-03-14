Calligraphy moot concludes

LAHORE:The final workshop and the closing ceremony of the second International Sarir-e Khama "Art of the Pen" conference was held late here the other day at the historic Senate Hall of the Punjab University College of Art and Design.

On the last day of the event, a large number of people interested in calligraphy, college faculty, students and teachers of other colleges and universities participated in learning calligraphy from national and international calligraphers.

Two sessions were held for the participants with calligraphers from Turkey and other countries. Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad delivered the welcome address to the participants and eminent calligrapher Prof Irfan Qureshi joined the event as an expert. Baitul Eser, an expert in the modern and unique style of calligraphy, coupled with Ebru technique taught the audience to calligraphy in marbling style.

Iranian calligraphers Dr Kazim Khorasani and Mahsa Divacci enhanced the participants' knowledge of calligraphy on the second day of the workshop. In the second session, participants were given a workshop on the rules and procedures of Nasta'liq style. Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui, Jameel Hassan Nafisi and Wajid Mehmood Yaqut Raqam gave workshop on Lahori Nasta'liq and Ismatullah Saeedi gave workshop on Shakista Nasta'liq and Arif Khan and Muneeb Ali gave workshop on modern calligraphy style. Lt-Gen (retd) Humayun Khan Bangash attended as the special guest.