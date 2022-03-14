Doctors given practical training on intestinal surgery

LAHORE:A "Hands on Workshop" was organised by Surgical Unit-II head of the department of Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Amna Javed in which young surgeons were given practical demonstrations on intestinal surgery.

Similarly, they were given training on use of modern equipment where Dr Shabbir Ahmed, Dr Karim Ullah, Dr Falak Sher, Dr Farman Ali and Dr Qasim Ali shared their experience with the young surgeons while Dr Asifa Ashfaq and the doctors from Lahore metropolis were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the participants of the workshop, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that it is essential for the doctors to continuously participate in the training workshops to enhance their knowledge and technical experience.

Dr Amna Javed said that the workshop would help in educating the young doctors/surgeons about intestine surgery and help them to make better use of medical instruments; therefore, such workshops should be conducted in every field on a regular basis.

Principal PGMI while welcoming the workshop said that education and training is a continuous process in the life of medical professionals, which should be continued as much as possible. Expressing happiness over this, Prof Al-freed Zafar said that LGH is a public sector hospital where workshops are held to update the knowledge and enhance the technical expertise of doctors in all departments for which the HODs is taking special interest and their efforts are commendable. Certificates were also distributed among the participants at the end of the workshop.