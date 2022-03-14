Ramazan subsidy may create distortion in market prices

LAHORE:The government plan of Ramazan subsidy is likely to create distortion in the market prices as the gap between the open market price and Ramazan bazaars price will widen due to overcharging by the sellers.

The government has already announced Rs8 billion Ramazan package while the selected edible items will be selling at 2021 Ramazan bazaar rates. However, due to unbridled food inflation, the prices of essential items skyrocketed during the last one year. Now, once these selected items sold much lower than the open market rates in these bazaars will put pressure on these bazaars, which could result in shortage and non-availability of these items in these bazaars.

The real challenge for the government is to control overcharging in the open markets. The price of chicken live bird was unchanged at Rs271 per kg, while it sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs393 per kg, and sold Rs420 to 575 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade fixed at Rs22 to 25 per kg, B-Grade at Rs19 to 21 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30-35 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs25-30 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs29-32 34 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs24-26 per kg, sold at Rs35-40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs20-22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs63 to 66 per kg, and C-grade at Rs57 to 60 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local reduced by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs225 to 235 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs310 to 325 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Ginger Chinese reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs175 to 180 kg sold at Rs240 per kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs220 per kg.

Bitter gourd price reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 197 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg. Spinach farm reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs40 and spinach local at Rs30 to 32 per, sold at Rs50 per kg. Zucchini long reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, Zucchini farm increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, both sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Pumpkin reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, pumpkin long sold at Rs140 per kg.

Green chili A-grade price reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Capsicum price reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs113 to 117 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Price of cauliflower gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, and cabbage fixed Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

The price of pea increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs78-81 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Carrot Chinese declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg. Turnip price reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs26-28 per kg, sold at Rs30-40 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 235 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160 to 230 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, B-category fixed at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen and C-category by Rs8 per dozen, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari unchanged at Rs230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs430 to 440 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs305 to 315 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Musami A grade was unchanged at Rs130 to 135 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, B-grade increased by Rs12 per dozen at Rs92 to 95 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen.

Citrus fruit special price increased by Rs30 per dozen, fixed at Rs340 to 350 per dozen, sold at Rs400 per dozen, A-grade by Rs20 per dozen, fixed 200 to 205 per dozen, sold at Rs250 to 280 per dozen, B-grade by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs100 to 115 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen.

Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Melon A-grade fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, B-grade at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs130 to 150 per kg.