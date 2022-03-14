PTI’s popularity increases, says SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar, in his statement regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's rally at Hafizabad, said that the graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) popularity was growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hasaan Khawar said that people's response to Imran Khan's call speaks volumes of how happy and satisfied the people are with the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Hasaan Khawar said that coalition was made of astute politicians who are well aware that the opposition would soon disperse. SACM said that it was still time for the opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion. Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition parties had reached the last stage of arrogance due to repeated failures.