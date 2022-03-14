Dry forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas in the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in central/southern parts of the country. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -02°C while in Lahore, it was 16.4°C and maximum was 32.5°C.
LAHORE:Following the Clean Green Pakistan, a flagship five-year campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a tree planting...
LAHORE:Rev Sr Martin, former principal of Sacred Heart Convent, passed away on Sunday. Her funeral will be held at the...
LAHORE:Lahore police paid homage to the sacrifices of two martyrs by attending the marriage ceremonies of their...
LAHORE:Around 29 bodies that were found across the City in one month have not been identified yet and are kept at the...
LAHORE:Speakers on the second day of Thaap seminar highlighted significance of heritage conservation here Sunday.The...
LAHORE:The final workshop and the closing ceremony of the second International Sarir-e Khama "Art of the Pen"...
Comments