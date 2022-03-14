Dry forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas in the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in central/southern parts of the country. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -02°C while in Lahore, it was 16.4°C and maximum was 32.5°C.