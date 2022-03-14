Two deaths, 125 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 125 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab while two persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 503,764 while the death toll 13,537 and recoveries 485,385. The P&SHD confirmed 82 cases in Lahore.

DENGUE: A case of dengue fever was reported in Punjab on Sunday; however, the overall situation of dengue was under control due to effective strategy of the government.According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, a total of 30 dengue cases were reported during the current year while three people were under treatment. All the suspected cases were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted. During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 387,783 indoor and 89,014 outdoor places across the province and destroyed larvae of the dengue mosquito from 143 places. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.