Cyclothon 2022: Perveen terms women empowerment vital for growth

LAHORE:Around hundred women rode two-wheelers at one time on The Mall. On the front of the rally were bicycles, followed by motorcycles and behind them were their supporters.

The rally that started from the Governor’s House, ended at Punjab Assembly. The Cyclothon was organised by Standing Committee for Gender Mainstreaming Government of the Punjab, Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), Maqam International and SHE means WORK in collaboration with Women Peace Council (WPC) to promote easy and eco-friendly transport for girls/women in Pakistan.

Patron-in-chief Perveen Sarwar and Standing Committee Chairperson Uzma Kardar joined the event as chief guests. The cyclothon was attended by women from civil society, media, academia, girl guides association, scouts, transgender and persons with special needs.

The riders all appeared to be college girls who had taken to two-wheelers with confidence. There were 50 bicycles and 25-30 motorbikes/scooties. The organisers hoped that it would give women incentive to work and more women would participate in the country’s economic life. Two-wheelers are affordable and easy. The idea is that more women become mobile as mobility is independence.

The organisers aim to fight the social and cultural norms that discourage girls from using easy and cheap transport like scooters and cycles, the reason they organised Cyclothon with the slogan of “Safe on Wheels” on Sunday.

Parents of girl riders had come to support them. A woman said the government should give scooties to women on easy instalments and also train them because most of the girls don’t know how to ride even bicycles.

Earlier, the government had offered cycles on rent at Rs700 for which prior booking was required. Addressing the participants and talking to the media Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor, said that women's protection and empowerment was vital for the development of any society. It is the responsibility of every section of the population to ensure the safety of women as well as to provide them maximum opportunities for progress and development, she added.

She said that the aim of the Women Peace Council Punjab was to ensure the protection of women in the province as well as to eradicate gender-based crimes against women and to punish those responsible in accordance with the Constitution.