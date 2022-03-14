Shopkeeper arrested for showing porno to minor girl

LAHORE:Nishtar Colony police arrested a shopkeeper for showing a pornographic video to a 10-year-old girl.

The accused was identified as Waqas. He took the girl to his shop and showed her pornographic videos. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the girl's mother.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead in the South Cantt area on Sunday. The accused identified as Nazim had an exchange of hot words with the victim Usman some days ago. On the day of the incident, both the parties were scheduled to gather for reconciliation. However, the dispute could not be resolved and the accused Nazim shot Usman to death and escaped from the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

electrocuted: A labourer died and two others received burns after being electrocuted at a construction site in Bagum Kot Shahdara on Sunday. The victim was identified as Talib Ali, 50, a resident of Arifwala. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured identified as Azhar, 35, and Safdar, 30, to hospital. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

found dead: A 25-year-old youth was recovered dead from an empty plot near Expo Centre, Nawab Town on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was said to be an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Two robbers arrested: Harbanspura police claimed to have arrested two robbers on Sunday. The accused were identified as Saif and Babar. Saif was shot at and injured by Babar while firing shots at the cops. Harbanspura police personnel had signaled them to stop for checking, on which they opened fire at the cops. The injured robber was admitted to hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,076 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,042 were injured. Out of this, 662 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 480 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

4,301 cases registered in two months: Punjab Police registered 4,301 cases and arrested 11,912 persons on charges of kite-flying across Punjab during the first two months of 2022.

Similarly, Punjab police registered 839 cases and arrested 931 persons on charges of firing in the air during the period. A total of 7,498 cases were registered against firing in the air and displaying arms across the Punjab province.