Two gamblers held

Rawalpindi : The police have arrested two gamblers on cockfighting and recovered Rs9,000, two chickens, two motorcycles and two vehicles from their possession during crackdown here Sunday, informed police spokesman.
During course of action, Rawat police arrested two gamblers Zafar Rahim and Mohammad Yameen on cockfighting.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.
SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root cause of the crime. The accused involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession and strict action must be taken against such criminals, he added.
Islamabad : Celebrating spring and the fact that COVID restrictions have been relaxed, the Floral Art Society ,...
Islamabad : The Headstart School organised the annual robotics competition on its Kuri campus here.Forty teams from...
Rawalpindi : The prices of ghee/cooking oil, rice, ‘atta’, pulses, chicken, tea, washing powders and all kinds of...
Rawalpindi : The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakstan's Afalah Scholarship Programme organised a scholarships distribution...
Islamabad, which is considered Pakistan’s model city for its cleanliness and greenery, is fast losing its charm due...
Islamabad : The export of cement clinkers from Pakistan to China has increased in recent years, China Economic Net ...
Comments