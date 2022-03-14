Two gamblers held

Rawalpindi : The police have arrested two gamblers on cockfighting and recovered Rs9,000, two chickens, two motorcycles and two vehicles from their possession during crackdown here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rawat police arrested two gamblers Zafar Rahim and Mohammad Yameen on cockfighting.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root cause of the crime. The accused involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession and strict action must be taken against such criminals, he added.