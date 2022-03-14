AKF scholarships

Rawalpindi : The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakstan's Afalah Scholarship Programme organised a scholarships distribution ceremony.
Scholarships and certificates were formally awarded to Alfalah Scholarship holders from various educational institutions.
On this occasion, the Central President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdus Shakoor said that there are thousands of talented students in Pakistan who are deprived of higher education due to lack of resources.
Alkhidmat Alfalah Scholarship Scheme is a ray of hope for such students. He further said that last year Alkhidmat provided scholarships to 1,065 deserving students. Special guests of the function were President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan and patron in chief Muhammad Abdus Shakoor and Chairman Caravan Ilm Foundation USA Shakur Alam. Other guests included Senior Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Chairman Alfalah Scholarship Majeed Ahmad Chaudhry, National Director Alfalah Scholarship Ali Raza and others.
