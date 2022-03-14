Chinese companies to set up factories

Islamabad : The export of cement clinkers from Pakistan to China has increased in recent years, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday quoting

Commercial Counsellor of Embassy of Pakistan Beijing Badar uz Zaman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has invited big Chinese companies to set up cement factories and is looking for zero duty on these products to boost their exports to China.

China imported 359,621.31 tons of cement clinkers worth around $15 million in 2021 from Pakistan and was one of the main destinations for cement clinkers exports of Pakistan, whereas in 2020 it was 563,622.99 tons worth $22 million, according to the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

“If we get duty-free access of cement clinkers immediately, we will have equal playing field as in China and the quantity of export will increase exponentially”, Badar uz Zaman told CEN.

The Commercial Counsellor further said that Pakistan has all the minerals required for cement production, like Gypsum and limestone.

Pakistan has one of the largest reserves of gypsum in the world, mainly in Kohat, Chakwal, and some other districts, whereas the quality of cement and clinkers Pakistan produces is one of the best in the world.