Three-day career guide expo ends

Islamabad : Three-day long Career Guide Expo 2022 which was organised by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Educational Institutions and EdTech Companies was successfully concluded here on Sunday.

More than 30,000 students from all across the country participated in the event and got awareness to opt their future course.

Career Guide Expo was specially focused to give opportunity of counselling to inspiring young girls for pursuing highly coveted and respectable professions.

It was first of its kind youth development event at National level which provided a platform to put together Schools & Colleges students, their parents, academicians, career counsellors, eminent scholars higher education institutions and corporate sector.

It provided great and unique opportunity to students for getting orientation about numerous fields they would have ahead of them.

Many organisations, from all spectrum of professional circles, participated and set up 70 stalls, book fairs, food courts, Fun zone, live streaming on social media, one on one career counselling on Education Technology, Social Sciences, Medical Research, Entrepreneurship, Business & Projects Management, Artificial intelligence, Urban Development, Journalism and much more.

In addition, more than 30 eminent speakers from all walks of life delivered their speeches and shared their experiences for motivating young students to pursue their careers with passion, and diversify their prospects immensely.