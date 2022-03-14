 
Monday March 14, 2022
Punjab Culture Day today

By APP
March 14, 2022

Rawalpindi : In connection with Punjab Culture Day today (March 14), various colourful programmes will be organised to celebration the day in the Rawalpindi district.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq here Sunday.

The DC said that Culture Day would be celebrated befittingly like other parts of the province while all government officials would wear their traditional dresses and turban.

